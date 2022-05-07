Aptose Biosciences (APTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

