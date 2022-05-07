Assertio (ASRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Assertio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assertio alerts:

ASRT opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.29 million, a P/E ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $120,813.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,793 shares in the company, valued at $646,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $92,368.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at $554,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assertio by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 121,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Assertio by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Assertio in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.