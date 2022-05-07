Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

ABF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.73) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,100 ($26.23) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,436.67 ($30.44).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,588 ($19.84) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,670.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,854.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.27) and a one year high of GBX 2,389 ($29.84). The firm has a market cap of £12.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25.

In related news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.49) per share, with a total value of £34,320 ($42,873.20).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

