Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Stock Price Up 4.2% on Strong Earnings

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $60.24 and last traded at $59.65. Approximately 1,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 349,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.

The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.51. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

AGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $236,649.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.11.

About Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

