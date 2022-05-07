Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

ASTE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

ASTE opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.26 million, a P/E ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.30. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.30. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after purchasing an additional 304,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,605,000 after acquiring an additional 61,673 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 496,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,361,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

