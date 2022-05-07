Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.23. Atkore has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $119.96.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 98.56%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $1,069,459.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,970 shares of company stock worth $4,570,408. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 83.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 11.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

