Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ AY opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -119.54 and a beta of 0.75. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $41.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -676.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.