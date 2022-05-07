aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIFE. StockNews.com lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 58,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 207,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 101,217 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

