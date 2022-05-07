Audacy (AUD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Audacy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. Audacy has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.45 million, a P/E ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Audacy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,023,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Audacy in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Audacy by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 98,613 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audacy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

