Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.54

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.54 and traded as high as $20.38. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 197,175 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCH shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

