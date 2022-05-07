Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Trading Down 10.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.9% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.83. 4,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 420,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford bought 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 in the last ninety days. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $539.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

