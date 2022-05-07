BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,591 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of BankUnited worth $42,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,947,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,698,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,815,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 103.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 242,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.24.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

