Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Beasley Broadcast Group to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Beasley Broadcast Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $48.76 million, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) by 742.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.32% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

