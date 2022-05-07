Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $257.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.15. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.