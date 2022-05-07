Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72. Belden has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Belden will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 66.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 205,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

