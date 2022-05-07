Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,462 ($43.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.85) to GBX 2,630 ($32.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,712.44 ($33.88).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,345 ($29.29) on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,306 ($28.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,706 ($46.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,547.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,865.32. The company has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($30.64) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($197,435.09). Also, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($32.15) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($125,211.19).

About Admiral Group (Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.