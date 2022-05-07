Berkeley Lights (BLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Berkeley Lights has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

