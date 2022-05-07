B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,034 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of B&G Foods worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE BGS opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

