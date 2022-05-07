B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in B&G Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 262,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in B&G Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in B&G Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

