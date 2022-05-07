B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 49717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in B&G Foods by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

