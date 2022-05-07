Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $317.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 7.95%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,514,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 60.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 870.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 121,906 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $1,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

