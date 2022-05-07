Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 234 ($2.92). Approximately 2,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 105,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($2.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.94. The company has a market cap of £678.50 million and a PE ratio of 53.18.

In other news, insider Charles James John Lewinton bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £4,994 ($6,238.60).

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote and personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Colombia. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary monitoring software combined with modular monitoring hardware used to track the location of tag wearers.

