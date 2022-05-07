BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stake Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

BCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

