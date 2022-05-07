BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $12.22 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $514.40 million, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $288,704.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,593.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $339,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,249. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 369,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

