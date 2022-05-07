BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.59.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $136.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.28. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $121.32 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.44 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,744,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,376,000 after buying an additional 212,261 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 23.9% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 80,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 134.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.