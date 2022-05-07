BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BTAI stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $39.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
