BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BTAI stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $39.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 94,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after buying an additional 72,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.