BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE) Shares Down 0.8%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 183,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 178,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

