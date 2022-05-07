Blink Charging (BLNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLNK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Blink Charging by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 56.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

