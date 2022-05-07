Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $17.17. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 101,210 shares.

The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.