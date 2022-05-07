Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $17.17. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 101,210 shares.
The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
