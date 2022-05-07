Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 151.95% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,490,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

