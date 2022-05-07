BMO Capital Markets Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.23.

TSE:TOU opened at C$72.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$58.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.18. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$28.02 and a 52 week high of C$74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.6699999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at C$421,777,043.77. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

