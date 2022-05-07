Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $107.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. On average, analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

BRDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 56,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 81,308 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

