BrightView (NYSE:BV) Trading 3.7% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.65. 1,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 144,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.
The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.01 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BV shares. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.
About BrightView (NYSE:BV)
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
