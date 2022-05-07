Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $580.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $594.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.23. The company has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

