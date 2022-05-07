Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRZ. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.13 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,303,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

