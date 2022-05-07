Brokerages Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Announce $4.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.43 and the highest is $4.60. CACI International posted earnings per share of $6.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $17.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.70 to $18.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.52 to $20.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. CACI International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock opened at $262.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

