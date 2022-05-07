Brokers Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMG. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.14.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$2.71 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.52 and a one year high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

