BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a C$134.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 target price on BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.92.

TSE DOO opened at C$103.09 on Thursday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$96.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$101.92. The company has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

