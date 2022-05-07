BRT Apartments (BRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 90.82% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect BRT Apartments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRT opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $381.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

BRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

