Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Shares Down 1.1%

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 2,175.00 and last traded at 2,175.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2,200.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is 2,186.30.
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BHRB)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust (BHRB)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.