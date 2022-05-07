C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

