Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.80. 10,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 11,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

About Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

