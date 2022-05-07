Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) to “Buy”

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$13.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.58.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.60. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$10.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.6974888 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

