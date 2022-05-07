Cannae (CNNE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. Cannae has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,082,507.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,777,660 shares in the company, valued at $329,696,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,016,230 and have sold 1,198,830 shares worth $16,257,595. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Cannae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

