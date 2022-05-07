Cano Health (CANO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Cano Health to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Cano Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.88 million. On average, analysts expect Cano Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CANO opened at $4.81 on Friday. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 3,807.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,309 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CANO. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Cano Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

