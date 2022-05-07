Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Capri by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 83,784 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

CPRI stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

