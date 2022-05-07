Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CARA stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $430.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.22. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARA. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $130,108. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

