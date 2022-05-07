CareCloud (MTBC) to Release Earnings on Monday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect CareCloud to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CareCloud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.