Castle Biosciences (CSTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,696. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.