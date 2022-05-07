Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.98.

Shares of CG opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.86. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -11.40%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

